Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 5.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 62.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,067,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 408,506 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 354,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000.

Get Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of SANB stock remained flat at $10.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.