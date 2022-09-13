Sandler Capital Management Has $4 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.33.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $329.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.55 and its 200 day moving average is $319.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

