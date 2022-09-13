Sandler Capital Management Takes $15.68 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,681,000. MongoDB makes up approximately 1.4% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of MongoDB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.83.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

