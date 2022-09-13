Sandler Capital Management Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,590 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

