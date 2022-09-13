Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

PRF stock opened at $159.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

