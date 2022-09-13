Saya Management LP Has $8.79 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Saya Management LP lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 7.9% of Saya Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Saya Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Sagefield Capital LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 3,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 74,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

