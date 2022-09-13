Saya Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Saya Management LP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 12.2% of Saya Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Saya Management LP owned about 0.16% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

WSC opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

