Schf GPE LLC Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000. DoorDash accounts for 1.2% of Schf GPE LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,124 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash Price Performance

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $66,609.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.