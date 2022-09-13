Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Acquires £216.72 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,709 ($32.73) per share, with a total value of £216.72 ($261.87).

Schroders Trading Down 2.9 %

SDR stock traded down GBX 78 ($0.94) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,652 ($32.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,623. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,794.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,898.89. Schroders plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,578 ($31.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,913 ($47.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 37 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Schroders

Several analysts have recently commented on SDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.16).

(Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.