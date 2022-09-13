Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 302.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,555 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,185 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,263. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

