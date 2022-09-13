ScPrime Market Capitalization Tops $10.24 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $5,238.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,220,597 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

