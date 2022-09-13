Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. 338,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,161. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 61,046 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after acquiring an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

