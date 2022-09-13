Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.43

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 116559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Secom Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, and armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences.

