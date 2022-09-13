Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 282.0% in August

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 282.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

Shares of Sekisui House stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. 89,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,029. Sekisui House has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

