Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 282.0% in August

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 282.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sekisui House Stock Performance
Shares of Sekisui House stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. 89,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,029. Sekisui House has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
About Sekisui House
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sekisui House (SKHSY)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.