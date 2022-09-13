Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.7% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 143,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 85,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $185.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.