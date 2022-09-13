Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEII traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 2,729,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Sharing Economy International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

