Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SEII traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 2,729,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Sharing Economy International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile
