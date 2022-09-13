Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.75 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

