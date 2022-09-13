Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 1,066.7% in August

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLLF remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Tuesday. Shelf Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

About Shelf Drilling

(Get Rating)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

