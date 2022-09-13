Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 1,066.7% in August

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHLLF remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Tuesday. Shelf Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.
About Shelf Drilling
