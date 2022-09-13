Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,321.50 ($28.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a market cap of £168.63 billion and a PE ratio of 564.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,164.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,167.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

