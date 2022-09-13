Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 5.6 %

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 363,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,096. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

