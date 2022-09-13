Short Interest in ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Increases By 2,941.7%

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 2,941.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALRT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 298,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,779. ALR Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

ALR Technologies Inc, a data management company, develops diabetes care solutions for human and animal health in the United States. It provides Diabetes Management System, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies.

