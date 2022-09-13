Short Interest in ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Increases By 2,941.7%

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 2,941.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ALR Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ALRT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 298,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,779. ALR Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
ALR Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALR Technologies (ALRT)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ALR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.