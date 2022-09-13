Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Rises By 690.0%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 690.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BANX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029. ArrowMark Financial has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle acquired 2,000 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $131,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,290. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

