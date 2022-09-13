Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Rises By 690.0%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 690.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BANX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029. ArrowMark Financial has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.
ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
