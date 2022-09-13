Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Grows By 2,133.3%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 2,133.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Atos Trading Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 1,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Atos has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

