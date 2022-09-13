Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Drops By 99.4%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B2Digital Stock Down 20.0 %

BTDG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 15,072,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,649,567. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

