Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Drops By 99.4%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDGGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B2Digital Stock Down 20.0 %

BTDG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 15,072,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,649,567. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About B2Digital

(Get Rating)

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.