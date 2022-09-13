Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Declines By 74.3%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the August 15th total of 64,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 334,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bonso Electronics International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 14,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,410. Bonso Electronics International has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

