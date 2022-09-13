Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Decreases By 81.6%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the August 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

BNEFF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 20.23%.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

