Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Expands By 17,850.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 17,850.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank raised Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brenntag from €96.00 ($97.96) to €98.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Brenntag from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Up 3.9 %

Brenntag stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. 69,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Brenntag has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $20.99.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.