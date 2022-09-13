Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Expands By 726.9%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a growth of 726.9% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,141. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

