Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Decreases By 87.9%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the August 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 214,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,273. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.4456 per share. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.