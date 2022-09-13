Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Decreases By 87.9%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the August 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 214,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,273. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.4456 per share. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.