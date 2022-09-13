Short Interest in Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Drops By 75.0%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Corsair Partnering Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CORS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 437,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Corsair Partnering has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Partnering by 2.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Partnering by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Partnering

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

