Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Grows By 433.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

