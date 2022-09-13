Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Grows By 433.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.22.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
