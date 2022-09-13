Short Interest in Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Drops By 85.7%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortran Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of Fortran stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Fortran has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

