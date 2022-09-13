Short Interest in Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Drops By 85.7%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fortran Trading Down 13.8 %
Shares of Fortran stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Fortran has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
About Fortran
