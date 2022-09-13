Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Decreases By 75.9%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

GELYY stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,360. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

