Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Decreases By 75.9%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
GELYY stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,360. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
