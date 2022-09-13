Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Drops By 71.2%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,900 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GeoVax Labs stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.29. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.61.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
