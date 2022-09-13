Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Drops By 71.2%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,900 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

GeoVax Labs stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.29. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

About GeoVax Labs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in GeoVax Labs by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.