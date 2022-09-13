Short Interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Decreases By 88.7%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000.

Gogoro Price Performance

NASDAQ GGROW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 28,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,299. Gogoro has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of electric scooters and electric scooter enabling components in Taiwan and internationally. Its electric scooters portfolio includes Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro S1, Gogoro 2 Series, Gogoro VIVA XL, Gogoro VIVA MIX, and Gogoro VIVA.

