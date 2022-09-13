Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Expands By 1,139.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a growth of 1,139.6% from the August 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of HENOY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. 63,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,443. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY)
