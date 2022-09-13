Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Expands By 1,139.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a growth of 1,139.6% from the August 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HENOY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. 63,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,443. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Featured Stories

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

