Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Rises By 2,500.0%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 1,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $71.69.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

