Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Declines By 75.0%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of IMI stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
