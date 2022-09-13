Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Declines By 89.4%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded down $6.71 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 2,088,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

