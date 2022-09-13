Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Declines By 89.4%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INMGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded down $6.71 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 2,088,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INMGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.