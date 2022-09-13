Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Rises By 177.1%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Down 0.7 %

VTN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $13.94.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

