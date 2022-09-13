Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Declines By 91.8%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the August 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEMA traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.