Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Increases By 638.8%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 638.8% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JBS Trading Down 3.5 %

JBS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 130,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. JBS has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $18.79 billion for the quarter.

About JBS

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

