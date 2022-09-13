Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Drops By 95.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lithium Chile Stock Performance
LTMCF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Lithium Chile has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.95.
About Lithium Chile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Chile (LTMCF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.