Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Drops By 95.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lithium Chile Stock Performance

LTMCF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Lithium Chile has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

