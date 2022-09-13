Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Drops By 88.9%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mace Security International Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:MACE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 4,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,946. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.02. Mace Security International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

