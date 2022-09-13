Short Interest in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Declines By 98.9%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MDH Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 76.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,374,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDH Acquisition by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 628,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in MDH Acquisition by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 577,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDH Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 77,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,485. MDH Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

MDH Acquisition Company Profile

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

