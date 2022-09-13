Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Drops By 72.1%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NMI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,899. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
