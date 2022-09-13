Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Drops By 73.2%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Performance Shipping Stock Down 6.2 %
PSHG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 2,975,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $6.10.
Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Shipping
About Performance Shipping
Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.
