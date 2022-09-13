Short Interest in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Rises By 730.5%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, an increase of 730.5% from the August 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Quantum FinTech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $247,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,190,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QFTA remained flat at $9.86 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.22.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

