Short Interest in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Increases By 1,054.5%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 1,054.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 28.5% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 90.5% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

RealNetworks Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,190. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.