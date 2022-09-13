Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Declines By 69.3%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the August 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RTNTF traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.